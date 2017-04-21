State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I

0 reads Leave a comment
What is the State of the Black Church? Where is the Black Church, politically, socially, economically and spiritually with respect to 2017 and an Administration that appears to be wholly antithetical to the traditional values of the Black Church, ie, social justice, economic parity and equality. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explores the issue with area pastors in the trenches of the social issues impacting Charlotte and indeed the nation. Ron talks with Pastor Theo Schaffer of the Word of Promise Christian Fellowship; Pastor Kenneth Robinson of the Creek Church; Pastor Terrance Bridges of the – Restoration Church and Pastor Fred Breeden of Faith in Action Ministries.
[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”gypGGseg8zvx” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]
