Charlotte
Is a Vegan Lifestyle the Answer To A Healthier You?

Jasiatic Anderson

Source: Jasiatic Anderson / Ron Holland

We’re two weeks into the new year. How are your New Years resolutions working out? Is your exercise routine waning? What about your diet? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into a healthier lifestyle through transitioning from eating meat to the vegan lifestyle. That’s right, giving up meat and meat products permanently. Is this a challenge for you? It doesn’t have to be. Ron talks with Food Coach and Plant-based Chef, Jasiatic Anderson about living as a Vegan.

Photos
