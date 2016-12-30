2016 in Review: A World Mired in Conflict

COMMUNITY VOICES host, Ron Holland looks back on some of the national, statewide and local news events that helped to shape 2016 – including the election of Donald Trump, North Carolina’s HB2 law; ongoing tensions between law enforcement and the black community following a bevy of tragic police shootings – including the death of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte; the persisting violence that grips Chicago and conflicts around the world. The show also includes a prayer for the nation and world by Gospel Artist, Radio Host and Pastor, William Becton.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”dsvJCh0_iSTe” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Also On Praise 100.9: