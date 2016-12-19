CLOSE
GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids To Cut Parents Some Slack

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF asks God to help kids cut parents some slack when it comes to giving gifts this Christmas. The items on kids’ wish lists seem to just keep getting more and more expensive, and who can realistically afford all of these fancy gadgets every year?

GRIFF asks that God reaches the hearts of children who are going to receive gifts that are a bit more vintage that they’re hoping for. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

GRIFF's Prayer For Kids To Cut Parents Some Slack was originally published on GetUpErica.com

