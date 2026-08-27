David Daughtry Shares the Message Behind ‘The Good Shepherd’

Daughtry's new single 'The Good Shepherd' offers reassurance from Psalm 23 during a period of uncertainty.

Daughtry's upcoming album 'Don't Let Go' features a contemporary Christian song and a 35-voice youth choir.

Artists must stay connected to a local church to be spiritually nourished, says Daughtry from his experience at West Angeles Church.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / Reach Media Inc./ Team

Gospel artist David Daughtry is entering a new chapter of his music with a message he believes is especially important for the times we are living in. During a conversation with Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings, Daughtry opened up about his latest single, his upcoming album and the importance of staying connected to the church.

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Daughtry introduced his new song, “The Good Shepherd,” as a reminder of God’s constant care. The song centers on the familiar message from Psalm 23, declaring, “The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want, because He is taking good care of me.”

Campbell praised Daughtry’s latest release and pointed out that it has a different feel from his previous, more upbeat song. Daughtry explained that he intentionally wanted to lead with a ballad this time.

“I was thinking that I wanted to lead this time with a ballad, but I didn’t know which one it would be,” he said. After hearing “The Good Shepherd,” however, he immediately felt it was the right song.

For Daughtry, the decision was about more than simply choosing a different musical style. He felt the song carried a message people could hold onto during a period of uncertainty.

“When I heard that song, I was like, this is the message that we need today for what we are facing in the world today,” he explained.

The song will appear on Daughtry’s upcoming album, Don’t Let Go, which he says allowed him to experiment with different sounds. The project includes a contemporary Christian music song and features a 35-voice youth choir on the title track. Daughtry also revealed that the album was produced by Asaph Ward of Dallas.

Beyond the music, Daughtry spoke about lessons he continues to carry from his time serving as an assistant minister of music at West Angeles Church of God in Christ under Bishop Charles Blake Sr. and Pastor Charles Blake.

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One of the biggest lessons, he said, is the importance of artists remaining connected to a local church.

“I think it’s very important that we, as artists, make sure that we stay connected to a church,” Daughtry said. He explained that artists need to be spiritually poured into and continue hearing the Word, especially while navigating busy careers.

Daughtry said that staying grounded can sometimes mean attending church before quickly heading to the airport for another performance, but that foundation remains important to him.

Fans can learn more about David Daughtry and his music through his website, daviddaughtry.com, as well as his social media accounts. Don’t Let Go and “The Good Shepherd” offer listeners a message of faith, reassurance and hope during uncertain times.

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David Daughtry Shares the Message Behind ‘The Good Shepherd’ was originally published on getuperica.com