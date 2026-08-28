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Can The President Actually Rename Lake Ontario?

Can The President Actually Rename Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America’?

Published on August 28, 2026
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Lake Ontario Name Changed To Lake America By President Trump In Executive Order
Source: John Normile / Getty

Yesterday we told you President Trump signed an executive order changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America.” And the obvious question is: Can he actually do that? Technically, yes – but only so far.

As president, Trump can direct the federal government to change how U.S. agencies, federal maps and documents refer to geographic features. So within the federal government, “Lake America” can become the official U.S. name. But here’s the catch: the United States doesn’t own Lake Ontario. It’s one of the Great Lakes shared with Canada, and an executive order can’t make another country change what it calls an international body of water.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has made it clear Canada isn’t going along with it. He pointed out that the name Lake Ontario dates back more than 400 years and said Canadians will call it Lake Ontario then, now and always.” So this is actually an interesting exhibit on the limits of presidential power. President Trump can change what Washington puts on the map. He can’t necessarily change what the world calls the place.

And with the U.S. and Canada already fighting over tariffs, steel, aluminum and billions of dollars in trade, we can now apparently add geography to the list of things the neighbors disagree about.

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