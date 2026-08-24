Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80 Read Full Story →
Entertainment

Hits Late Motown Pioneer Janie Bradford Hobbs Wrote

Hits Late Motown Pioneer Janie Bradford Hobbs Wrote For Other Artists

Published on August 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A Tribute To Mary Wilson
Source: Alison Buck / Getty

Janie Bradford Hobbs, a pioneer at Motown Records who co-wrote the company’s first hit, died over the weekend at the age of 87.

Her family announced that she passed on August 21 in Los Angeles, following an extended illness.

Related | Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Bradford Hobbs made her mark in Motown early when the record label was founded. She was first introduced to Motown founder Berry Gordy by a neighborhood friend, Jackie Wilson, according to Rolling Stone. She joined the label in 1958 as a receptionist.

In 1959, she and Berry Gordy co-wrote “Money (That’s What I Want)” by Barrett Strong, which shot to number one and became an early hit for the label.

Though she is known for the early hit, Bradford Hobbs penned several hits for Motown through her years there, and even for several artists across the music industry.

“Janie was there with me from the very beginning, before there was even a Motown, and she will always hold a very special place in my heart and in the Motown family,” Gordy said in a statement. “Janie was smart, clever, witty, and fun. She was also talented and determined. In those early days, everybody did what was needed to be done, and Janie was no exception. She became Motown’s first receptionist, but her talents quickly took her far beyond that desk.”

Bradford Hobbs may not have been a household name at Motown or in the music industry, but her impact was deeply rooted in some of music history’s early beginnings, including working with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and The Oak Ridge Boys.

To honor Bradford Hobbs and her immense hitmaking talents, keep scrolling to discover other songs she contributed to for artists throughout the years.

Too Busy Thinking About My Baby — Marvin Gaye

Your Old Standby — Mary Wells

I Am Me — Diana Ross

Contract On Love — Little Stevie Wonder

All The Love I Got — The Marvelettes

Time Changes Things — The Supremes

Plant A Seed — Oak Ridge Boys

Hits Late Motown Pioneer Janie Bradford Hobbs Wrote For Other Artists was originally published on foxync.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular
Breaking News

Breaking News

Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Comments
9 Items

Hits Late Motown Pioneer Janie Bradford Hobbs Wrote For Other Artists

Comments
1:00

Where Is Your Faith? | Dr. Willie Jolley

Comments
4:22

Money Monday | Smart Ways to Save on Back-to-School Costs

Comments

Publix Recall Highlights Foodborne Illness Risks for NC Shoppers

Comments

Jordyn Woods Just Launched Her Boldest Fashion Chapter Yet – And It Eats

Comments
4:20

How AI Can Help You Prepare for Jobs in 2026 | Money Monday

Comments

Fallen Fort Bragg Soldier Returns To Fayetteville

Comments

Don’t Just Earn Money, Make Your Money Grow | Dr. Willie Jolley

Comments

2026 Stellar Awards in Charlotte

Comments
Recent
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Jeff Metcalf Refuses To Apologize For Racism In New Interview After Judge Denies Karmelo Anthony New Trial [Op-Ed]

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Storms Leave More Than 100K Memphis Residents Without Power, Forced To Conserve Water, Too [Op-Ed]

Comments
Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Darline Graham And Ralph Norman Virtually Tied Ahead Of South Carolina Senate Runoff

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

2 Phoenix Cops Fired And Arrested On Assault And Kidnapping Charges After Unreported Traffic Stop [Op-Ed]

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

What We Need to Know: Defend the Vote Rally & A. Philip Randolph’s Legacy

Comments
Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Supreme Court Strikes Down Block On Trump’s Mail-In Voting Executive Order [Op-Ed]

Comments
4 Items
Pop Culture  |  Team CASSIUS

Target Apologizes & Pulls “Offensive” Halloween Costume After Social Media Backlash

Comments
Politics  |  Zack Linly

We All Know Why The Trump Administration Wants To Revoke Visas Of Documented Migrants Applying For Asylum [Op-Ed]

Comments

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close