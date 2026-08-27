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A Doc On Steph Curry's 4,000 3-Pointers Is Coming to Theaters

A Documentary On Steph Curry’s Journey To 4,000 3-Pointers Is Coming to IMAX Theaters

Curry made the announcement on Instagram in a video featuring other greats who put in their 10,000 hours to perfect a natural-born gift, like Anna Wintour, Jimi Hendrix, Nina Simone, Bob Marley, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. Period.

NBA fans who’ve had the pleasure of seeing him drain threes in person or watch his games on TV have borne witness to it, and now moviegoers will too.

Curry holds the record at 4,248 threes, with James Harden nearly a thousand shots away at 3,390, and third-place holder Ray Allen at 2,973.

But Curry’s first major milestone was hitting the 4,000 mark, and the hard work that it took to get there is the subject of Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry, which heads to IMAX theaters this fall.

Curry made the announcement on Instagram in a video featuring other greats who put in their 10,000 hours to perfect a natural-born gift, like Anna Wintour, Jimi Hendrix, Nina Simone, Bob Marley, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“We are pumped to show you all something the team has been working on…a new documentary that captures the journey to my 4,000th career three-pointer,” the caption reads. “Coming exclusively to IMAX theaters in October, the film explores the creativity, discipline, and mindset behind the game I’ve dedicated my life to. Basketball is a craft I love deeply, so being compared to an artist is something I take with a lot of humility. But creativity has always been at the heart of how I play.”

He also thanked director Gotham Chopra for executing his vision and Religion of Sports —Michael Strahan and Tom Brady’s studio– for their support, writing, “Reaching 4,000 threes was an incredible milestone, and I’m grateful we were able to capture that moment and the work, joy, and purpose behind it.”

For context, the fateful day came on March 13, 2025, when the Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center. Curry entered the game with 3,998 threes, sank one in the first quarter, and then came the third quarter when he hit a pump fake and side-stepped before pulling up to ice his 4,000th three-pointer.

With the moment now getting the Hollywood treatment, it should feel even more glorious on release day.

RELATED: Steph Curry Ends Sneaker Free Agency By Inking Deal With Li-Ning

A Documentary On Steph Curry’s Journey To 4,000 3-Pointers Is Coming to IMAX Theaters was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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