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An ICE Agent Left A Gun Unattended In An Airport Bathroom

An ICE Agent Left A Gun Unattended In A San Francisco Airport Bathroom [Op-Ed]

OPINION: I, for one, am shocked that a flight attendant found an ICE agent’s gun unattended in a public restroom at San Francisco International Airport last month.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

As we’ve previously reported, since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, the Department of Homeland Security has significantly lowered the standard for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recruitment. The administration has confirmed that it reduced the number of days new recruits must train before hitting the streets. It waived age limits for new applicants. It sent new recruits into the field without proper training because of an error caused by an AI tool. For the most part, it has increased ICE recruitment to bolster Trump’s mass deportation agenda by cutting corners.

Gee, I wonder if that has had any negative effects.

*sigh* I hate it here.

According to NBC Bay Area News, a flight attendant found an ICE agent’s gun unattended in a public restroom at San Francisco International Airport last month. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit confirmed the details of the incident this week, but it happened on July 21, according to SFO public information officer Doug Yakel.

From NBC:

The flight attendant who found it reported the gun to security staff, who closed the restroom to the public and called 911, Yakel said in an email.

San Francisco police officers responded within minutes and were on scene when the ICE officer later returned to retrieve the lost firearm, Yakel said. It’s still unclear how long the gun was left sitting in the bathroom before it was found.

The airport reported the incident to TSA for potential follow-up action, Yakel added.

It’s unclear what the ICE agent was doing at SFO or whether he has faced any discipline. 

And there it is…

Look, every day we hear about and see the misconduct of Trump’s federal foot soldiers. They’re pulling guns on non-threatening civilians for no discernible reason. They’re gunning down protesters and bystanders, while the Trump administration bends over backward to spread victim-blaming propaganda to cover it up. Last year, a judge in Chicago released videos that show ICE and Border Patrol agents are routinely initiating violent clashes with protesters, then lying about who the aggressors were. We’re seeing this misconduct at the hands of violent, volatile, and woefully incompetent federal agents again and again, but what we never see is agents being held accountable in any way, shape, or form for their unlawfulness and their many, many boneheaded blunders.

Anyway, Yakel told NBC that, at the time, the airport wasn’t privy to why ICE agents were there in the first place, the day one of them left their gun in the bathroom for anyone to find. It appears they were there for Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Gorb, who was arrested by ICE agents at SFO the following day because, according to DHS, she lawfully entered the U.S in 2010 but overstayed her visa by more than 15 years.

Video footage of her arrest went viral after Richmond city councilmember Doria Robinson captured it and posted it online.

Of course, we have reported plenty about how the Trump administration has claimed over and over again that their immigration crackdown is ridding the country of the “worse of the worst” in violent criminals, only for the data to show the overwhelming majority of migrants they’re arresting and deporting have no criminal records to speak of, with many of them being targeted for overstaying their visas.

Related Stories

This is an administration that doesn’t know what it’s doing, and the agents it recruits are a reflection of that.

SEE ALSO:

ICE Agent Charged In Minneapolis Shooting Walks Free In Texas [Op-Ed]

Black Artist’s ‘Very Woke’ Portrait Removed From US Embassy [Op-Ed]

An ICE Agent Left A Gun Unattended In A San Francisco Airport Bathroom [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com

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