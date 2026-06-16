The Germs Checked In Before You Did — 8 Hotel Room Items Experts Say To Disinfect Immediately

Source: Isabel Pavia / Getty With summer in full swing, many travelers are jetting off on vacations and settling into cozy hotel rooms. But before you kick back and relax, experts recommend giving your room a quick deep clean; some surfaces can harbor germs that could make you sick. Here are eight things you should never touch without disinfecting first.

1. TV Remote Source: Fiordaliso / Getty Housekeepers frequently complain that TV remotes are some of the filthiest items in hotel rooms, and for good reason, according to Pubity, Studies show that remotes can be a breeding ground for bacteria like E. coli and Staph, thanks to the hard-to-clean crevices around the buttons. To stay safe, wipe your remote thoroughly with a disinfectant wipe, making sure to reach every nook and cranny. RELATED CONTENT: No More ‘Vacation From Your Vacation’ — Why Slow Travel Is On The Rise

2. Electric Kettle Source: nur ali aulia / Getty Hotel kettles are rarely cleaned inside, which means they may contain residue left by previous guests. Handles can also harbor bacteria from frequent use, according to Far & Wide. If you plan to use the kettle, wash it thoroughly inside and out with hot water and dish soap before filling it.

3. Bedspread and Decorative Pillows Source: LB Studios / Getty The decorative bedspread and pillows in your room may not have been washed for weeks, or even longer. To avoid germs, consider removing them before using the bed. If you travel often, bringing your own pillowcases or bedspread cover can give you extra peace of mind.

4. Hotel Phone Source: very good / Getty Hotel phones are touched by countless guests and often overlooked during cleaning, making them hotspots for bacteria. Give the handset a wipe-down before using.

5. Glasses Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Drinking glasses may appear clean, but many hotels only rinse them rather than sanitizing. A quick rinse with hot water, or a wipe with a disinfectant safe for glass, can reduce exposure to germs.

6. Light Switches Source: brizmaker / Getty Light switches are frequently touched, often before guests wash their hands. These small surfaces can harbor high levels of bacteria, so it’s wise to disinfect them upon arrival.

7. Hotel Robe Source: Zoran Jesic / Getty The plush hotel robe may be inviting, but it’s often used by multiple guests without thorough washing in between. Consider bringing your own robe or wearing your clothes instead.