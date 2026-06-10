When Life Doesn’t Make Sense: VaShawn Mitchell’s Thoughts on Faith

God sees the big picture, while we focus on immediate challenges.

Faith is about trusting God through life's imperfections, not having a perfect life.

God's purpose exists even when we can't see it; He is faithful and will not abandon His promises.

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Why do some prayers take so long to be answered?

It often feels random when you are living through a difficult season. You might wake up with strong faith one day, only to wonder if you are doing something completely wrong the next. But as VaShawn Mitchell explained on the air, nothing is random when God is involved.

We tend to look at individual moments, but God looks at the entire story. We focus on today’s immediate challenge. God focuses on tomorrow’s victory. We obsess over a single chapter, while God holds the entire book. Mitchell reminded us of the profound truth found in Romans 8:28: all things work together for the good of them who are called according to His purpose. This promise does not just apply to the blessings we understand. It applies to the doors that open, the doors that close, the prayers answered instantly, and the prayers that require us to wait.

How does the song “Working Together” relate to real-life struggles?

Mitchell recently released his latest hit single, “Working Together.” During the broadcast, he shared a transparent moment about the reality of writing such an encouraging anthem. Sometimes, you write a song to minister to others, and then you have to actually live through the difficult message you just wrote about.

You might sing about God’s goodness in public, only to go home and face a deeply messy situation. People constantly approach Mitchell to tell him how his music carried them through cancer treatments or financial hardships. Yet, in the middle of blessing others, the artist himself is often navigating his own confusing trials. This shared experience reminds us that faith is not about having a perfect life. It is about trusting God while you walk through the imperfections.

What does it mean to trust God’s intentional plan?

Just because your current situation does not make sense right now does not mean God has stopped working. Just because you cannot see the purpose in your pain does not mean a purpose does not exist.

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God is far too intentional to waste your pain. He is far too faithful to abandon His promises to you. While you are stressing out and trying to figure out the next step, God is already working it out. He takes every piece of your story—the good, the bad, and the ugly—and weaves it together so that people can clearly see He is still on the throne. Keep walking, keep believing, and keep trusting the process.

Finding strength in your waiting season

We all experience moments where our faith is tested. However, we do not have to walk through those seasons alone. Lean on your community, dive into uplifting music, and remember that your current chapter is not the end of your book.

If you need a daily dose of encouragement, keep tuning into Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. Surround yourself with people and messages that remind you of God’s unchanging nature.

When Life Doesn’t Make Sense: VaShawn Mitchell’s Thoughts on Faith was originally published on getuperica.com