Praise Charlotte Earns Stellar Award Nomination

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Charlotte’s gospel radio scene is on a national stage as Praise 102.5 and 610AM secures a nomination for Gospel Radio Station of the Year at the 2026 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The station stands alongside major market leaders in Atlanta, Nashville, and Washington, D.C., underscoring Charlotte’s growing influence in gospel radio.

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At the heart of Praise Charlotte’s success is its on-air lineup, led by Stellar Award–winning host Melanie Pratt. Her midday show has become a daily destination for inspiration, conversation, and contemporary gospel that reflects the culture and faith of the Queen City.

Praise Charlotte also benefits from powerful syndicated programming. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, featuring Erica Campbell with “GRIFF” and Cheryl Jackson, is nominated for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year and anchors mornings with music, ministry, and real-life talk. Willie Moore Jr., also nominated, brings high-energy inspiration, humor, and transparent testimony that connects strongly with a younger demographic while staying rooted in faith.

Together, these shows strengthen Praise Charlotte’s presence on-air and online, driving listeners to PraiseCharlotte.com and the station’s app while deepening community connections across Charlotte. The Stellar Awards recognition confirms what local listeners already know: Praise 102.5 and 610AM is a cornerstone of inspiration, information, and gospel music in the Carolinas.