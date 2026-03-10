Councilman Graham Highlights Stellar Awards Coming to Charlotte

Source: radio / Digital

Charlotte is preparing to welcome one of gospel music’s biggest nights as the Stellar Gospel Music Awards come to the Queen City this summer.

During a conversation with Praise 102.5’s Melanie Pratt, Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham shared why bringing the awards to the city is such a meaningful opportunity.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for the city,” Graham said. “Gospel music is not just a style of music. It’s a lifestyle for so many people — for the faith community, healing, hope, aspiration and faith.”

Graham said hosting the awards also highlights Charlotte’s role as a destination for major events.

“Travel and tourism is a part of the fabric of the city of Charlotte,” he said. “We go after big events all the time.”

After touring venues and Uptown locations, organizers felt Charlotte was the right fit.

“It just felt like home for them,” Graham said. “It’s a big city with a small-town feel.”