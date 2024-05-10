The Wingzaa Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Larry Swayne’s Wingzza Mambo Sauce continues to delight customers craving for something savory and tangy to pair with steak, chicken wings, hamburger and a host of other favorites of the grilling season. Featured on shows – including the Food Network’s ”Food Court Wars’ and the Cooking Channel’s ‘Pizza Outside the Box,’ Swayne’s culinary journey has culminated into the creation of a Mambo sauce that’s in US Foods Chefstores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Larry Swayne about his career and efforts to see his product continue to grow on grocery shelves.
