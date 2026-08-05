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Your Legacy Is Your Greatest Investment

This minute could have a major impact on your mindset, your money, and your future.

Your legacy might be your greatest investment.

Today’s message is taken from Dr. Willie Jolley’s book, Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better, and it is something very important to Dr. Willie Jolley.

Money is important. Yes, it is very important. But so is the impact that money can make.

One day, people may not remember how much money you earned, but they may always remember how you changed people’s lives, how you touched people’s lives, the people you blessed, the opportunities you created, the family you strengthened, and the legacy you built.

Dr. Willie Jolley was sharing with his friend Les Brown a quote that he loves: Everyone is going to die one day. That’s right. But when that day comes, a person should strive to live such a life that they only die once.

What does that mean? Yes, you only die once. The second death is when people stop speaking your name. People stop speaking of your impact because no lasting impact was made.

So do not just leave money. Leave an impact.

Dr. Willie Jolley never knew his mother’s father, but over the years many people have told him that if he is half the man his grandfather was, then he would be a great man. That is impact. That is legacy.

Your goal should be to live a life that makes a difference.

Build wealth, yes, but use that wealth to bless others, create opportunities, and make the world better when you leave it than when you found it.

Then strive to live a life and leave an impact that outlives you.

How To Find Dr. Willie Jolley

Go to winwithwilly.com, winwithwilly.com, for ideas to help you grow yourself and grow your wealth.

Share this video with everybody you know, and remember to make the most of each and every minute, because your best is still yet to come.

Your Legacy Is Your Greatest Investment | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com