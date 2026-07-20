Source: Darwin Brandis / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FIFA World Cup has been a big win not only on the pitch but for Charlotte’s local businesses. Bars, breweries, and restaurants across the Queen City have seen a major increase in customers as soccer fans packed watch parties throughout the tournament.

Business owners say game days have brought standing-room-only crowds, with many locations reporting some of their strongest sales of the summer. From Uptown to South End and NoDa, fans gathered early to cheer on their favorite teams, creating an electric atmosphere while boosting food and beverage sales.

The tournament has also highlighted Charlotte’s growing reputation as a soccer city. With Bank of America Stadium hosting World Cup matches this year, the international spotlight has introduced thousands of visitors to local businesses, hotels, and entertainment venues.

For many bar owners, the World Cup has been more than just a sporting event—it’s been an economic boost that continues to ripple through the city’s hospitality industry. As Charlotte prepares to host more major sporting events in the future, business leaders hope this momentum will continue, bringing more visitors, more investment, and more opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

The beautiful game is proving to be good business for the Queen City.

FIFA World Cup Delivers Major Boost to Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com