Kisha Grandy Shares Powerful Testimony Through ‘I Believe God’

Kisha Grande overcame a suicide attempt and COVID-19 battle, yet her unwavering faith kept her moving forward.

Her single 'I Believe God' reflects her personal journey, encouraging listeners to hold on during life's challenges.

Grande's passion for ministry, not financial success, drives her to continue creating music and collaborating with artists.

Source: KISHA GRANDY / R1 Digital / Reach Media

After more than 30 years in gospel music, Kisha Grande is stepping into a new season with a message rooted in faith, perseverance, and hope.

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The legendary vocalist recently stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about her latest single, “I Believe God,” a song she says reflects her personal journey through some of life’s darkest moments.

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Before introducing the track, Grande explained that the song isn’t just another release. It’s her testimony.

Having entered the music industry at just 18 years old, she has experienced both incredible highs and painful lows throughout her career. She revealed that she survived a suicide attempt and later nearly lost her life after battling COVID-19. Despite those challenges, she said her faith never completely left her.

Grande shared that there were moments when she questioned whether she would ever make it through, but she believes God carried her into this new chapter of her life and ministry.

Following the song, Erica Campbell praised the emotional depth of the record and asked what inspired Grande to continue creating music after so many years.

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Grande said giving up was never an option, even when life became overwhelming. She admitted there were seasons when she wanted to walk away from ministry, but her belief that God still had a purpose for her kept her moving forward.

Today, she says she’s confident this is her appointed time.

When asked how she remained strong through such difficult experiences, Grande pointed to one thing: her unwavering faith. She explained that trusting God became her foundation, even when she couldn’t see a way forward. That same message is woven throughout “I Believe God,” encouraging listeners to hold on regardless of what they’re facing.

Mr. Griff also asked whether she’s still enjoying music after spending decades in the industry. Grande smiled as she explained that she’s having more fun now than ever because her motivation isn’t financial success. Instead, she simply loves ministering through music.

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She also gave flowers to several artists she admires today, including Erica and Tina Campbell, as well as Le’Andria Johnson, praising their powerful ministry and influence.

Looking ahead, Grande revealed she’s working on a full-length project and hopes to collaborate with Erica Campbell someday. She’s also continuing her partnership with Black Smoke Music Worldwide under Kerri Douglas and shared that gospel group The Family is preparing a new project expected next year.

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As she continues touring and releasing new music, Grande hopes her story reminds others that no setback is greater than God’s ability to restore. Through every trial she’s faced, she says one truth has remained constant: she still believes God.

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Kisha Grandy Shares Powerful Testimony Through ‘I Believe God’ was originally published on getuperica.com