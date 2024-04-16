Jor’Dan Armstrong recently joined Griff on Get Up Mornings, where he discussed his involvement with elevate.com, a new platform focusing on spirituality and wellness.

When asked about elevate.com, Jor’Dan expressed his excitement, saying, “It was a total honor. Shout out to Aaliyah and all of the staff over there at Elevate, man. I think it’s really dope that they’re exposing artists like myself and shining light on the next generation.”

Jor’Dan Armstrong’s Trailblazing Journey in Christian Hip Hop and R&B with Elevate.com

Griff praised Jor’Dan’s influence, calling him a trailblazer who revolutionized Christian hip hop and R&B. Jor’Dan responded, “Oh my god. Everything. This is something that I saw over 15 years ago when I first started doing music. And just to see these things come to fruition has been just a blessing.”

Reflecting on a recent magazine cover shoot, Jor’Dan humorously mentioned feeling like the “old guy” among younger talents. He said, “Half of the kids on the cover are about half my age, so I really feel like the old guy. But it was so cool because I started doing this years ago, and now the kids are doing it and have taken the torch.”

As the conversation turned to his future plans, Jor’Dan encouraged listeners to connect with him on his website and social media, saying, “Thank you so much for supporting me. If you’re trying to reach me, you can reach me at jordanarmstrongmusic.com and book me at your church or events.”

Listeners are invited to visit elevate.com to explore the latest digital platform.

