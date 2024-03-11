Restaurants Implement Hand-Washing Detection Technology

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In the food industry, combating germs is a top priority. Enter the Handscanner, essentially a lie detector for hand hygiene. As stated by WCCB, employees wash their hands and then place them under the device’s scanner. Within seconds, the Handscanner detects any remaining dirt or germs. If present, the employee is prompted to wash their hands again before undergoing another scan. This Handscanner is intended to heighten cleanliness and lessen germs in the restaurant industry.

