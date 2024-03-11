Listen Live
Local

Cases of Mpox and Exposures on the Rise

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Covid Positive

Source: Patrick Hatt / Getty

Health officials in Mecklenburg County are sounding the alarm on a concerning trend regarding mpox cases. Since the beginning of the year, reported cases of mpox have been steadily increasing in the region, states WCCB.

Of particular concern to public health leaders is the rising number of individuals, including children, who may have been exposed to individuals with active mpox infections. It’s worth noting that mpox transmission thus far has been limited to close physical or sexual contact. However, residents are advised to take precautions even in situations where the risk is considered low or intermediate.

Related Stories

In February alone, there were 10 confirmed cases of mpox among Mecklenburg County residents, compared to six cases in January. This increase has raised concerns as nearly 120 residents, including children, were potentially exposed to the 16 confirmed cases reported.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte charlotte mecklenburg health local mecklenburg county North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close