Cases of Mpox and Exposures on the Rise

Health officials in Mecklenburg County are sounding the alarm on a concerning trend regarding mpox cases. Since the beginning of the year, reported cases of mpox have been steadily increasing in the region, states WCCB.

Of particular concern to public health leaders is the rising number of individuals, including children, who may have been exposed to individuals with active mpox infections. It’s worth noting that mpox transmission thus far has been limited to close physical or sexual contact. However, residents are advised to take precautions even in situations where the risk is considered low or intermediate.

In February alone, there were 10 confirmed cases of mpox among Mecklenburg County residents, compared to six cases in January. This increase has raised concerns as nearly 120 residents, including children, were potentially exposed to the 16 confirmed cases reported.

