Listen Live
Charlotte

Reflecting on Charlotte’s Black Legacy for Black History Month

Published on February 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black History Month Badge Design Collection

Source: joglodeeshine / Getty

As Black History Month comes to an end, Queen City News commemorates Black History Month by reflecting on Charlotte’s historical legacy.

Throughout its history, Charlotte has witnessed the gentrification of historic communities alongside the persistent struggle for desegregated schools and enfranchised Black voters.

Related Stories

In an effort to propel our communities forward, hosts Julian Sadur and Janet Parker delve into these issues during a one-hour news special. They are joined by Chief Legal Analyst Khalif Rhodes for an extensive conversation with prominent figures in Charlotte. Together, they explore the initiatives and endeavors aimed at reshaping the city’s Black legacy for future generations.

The discussion aims to highlight the challenges faced by Charlotte’s Black community and the ongoing efforts to address systemic inequities, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Black History Black History Month Charlotte local

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close