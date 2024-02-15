God Works Through All Things, Even Small Things | Faith Walking with Casey J

Faith Walking with guest host Casey J

I know when we think about faith, we think about those big leaps like moving to a new job, getting married, having all the big things happen…but I just want to remind you, there is also faith for the small things. There is faith for believing that you don’t know what the next step of obedience will do to push you even further into the purpose and the will of God. So yes, have faith for the big things—I’m having faith for them as well—but also have faith for the small moments in life that God is still working.

God is not just in the big. He is in the big faith leaps, but he’s also in the small steps. He’s sometimes even in the standing still, so have faith for it all. I am having faith with you that God is using all of our lives to bring him glory!

The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.” (Exodus 14:14)

Casey J, Griff, and Cheryl discuss the blessing of processes and trusting God’s plan enough to sit still.

