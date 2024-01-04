Bus Safety Tips for Students Returning to School

After a long holiday break, school is back in session, and many students are taking the bus.
To keep your child safe, here are some safety tips to share with them:
- Always walk on the sidewalk to the bus stop. Never run. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left facing traffic.
- While at the bus stop, wait quietly in a safe place well away from the road. Do not run and play while waiting.
- Never throw things on the bus or out the windows.
- If you leave something on the bus, never return to the bus to get it. The driver may not see you come back, and they may begin moving the bus.
- Always cross the street in from of the bus. Never go behind the bus.
- Never speak to strangers at the bus stop, and never get into the car with a stranger.
