Family & Parenting

Bus Safety Tips for Students Returning to School

Published on January 4, 2024

Lining Up for the School Bus

Source: FatCamera / Getty

After a long holiday break, school is back in session, and many students are taking the bus.

To keep your child safe, here are some safety tips to share with them:

  1. Always walk on the sidewalk to the bus stop. Never run. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left facing traffic.
  2. While at the bus stop, wait quietly in a safe place well away from the road. Do not run and play while waiting.
  3. Never throw things on the bus or out the windows.

  4. If you leave something on the bus, never return to the bus to get it. The driver may not see you come back, and they may begin moving the bus.

  5. Always cross the street in from of the bus. Never go behind the bus.
  6. Never speak to strangers at the bus stop, and never get into the car with a stranger.

