Benefits of Reducing or Eliminating Sugary Drinks

Now, we all love a good Pepsi every now and then, but it may be time to put them down.

One thing you can do to drastically improve your health is reduce sugary drinks like sodas, fruit juices, and sweetened teas from your diet.

Studies have shown that sugary beverages can increase your risk of developing heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Sugar-sweetened beverages have been known to contribute to childhood obesity and could also increase a child’s chance of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and fatty liver disease.

Find alternatives to those beverages. Water is always best alternative! You can also try unsweetened teas, sparkling water, or coffee.

Keep in mind that you may not be able to quit cold turkey, but making small changes will make a big difference in developing a healthier lifestyle.