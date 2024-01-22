Tips to Save Money on Groceries

Let’s be honest, groceries are expensive! With kids back in school and some playing sports, you may find that your grocery bill is a tad bit higher. Also, inflation definitely doesn’t help!
Use these tips to help cut down on some of the costs of your groceries:
- Plan your meals around items that are on sale.
- Make a grocery list and stick to it.
- Buy in bulk when possible.
- Buy store brands instead of name brands.
- Don’t shop when you’re hungry.
- Take advantage of store loyalty programs.
- Buy frozen produce to save on fresh produce costs.
- Buy generic instead of name-brand items.
- Buy dry goods like rice, pasta, and beans in bulk.
- Cut down on processed and pre-packaged foods.
