Tips to Save Money on Groceries

Published on January 22, 2024

Black woman, covid and phone in grocery store with product research, fintech shopping app or checking bank balance. Covid 19, face mask or supermarket customer on mobile technology for finance budget

Source: Adene Sanchez / Getty

Let’s be honest, groceries are expensive! With kids back in school and some playing sports, you may find that your grocery bill is a tad bit higher. Also, inflation definitely doesn’t help!

Use these tips to help cut down on some of the costs of your groceries:

  • Plan your meals around items that are on sale.
  • Make a grocery list and stick to it.
  • Buy in bulk when possible.
  • Buy store brands instead of name brands.
  • Don’t shop when you’re hungry.
  • Take advantage of store loyalty programs.
  • Buy frozen produce to save on fresh produce costs.
  • Buy generic instead of name-brand items.
  • Buy dry goods like rice, pasta, and beans in bulk.
  • Cut down on processed and pre-packaged foods.

groceries Money savings

