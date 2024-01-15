Listen Live
How Much Should You Save Per Paycheck?

Published on January 15, 2024

Investments, profits, interest on mutual funds

Source: Apichat Noipang / Getty

We all know that we should be saving our money.  However, one of the most asked questions is, “How much should I save from each paycheck?”

According to Money Under 30, people should be saving 20% of their income. It’s called the 50/30/20 Rule.  It’s where you will spend 50% of your income on essentials (rent, utilities, food…ect), then you 30% of your pay check on discretionary things like going to the movies.  20% of your income should go to savings account.

The key is to start somewhere, and have an attainable goal, and put a plan in place to get there.  So, until next time, keep stacking your coins!!

Money Saving

