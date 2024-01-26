Helping our youth build a legacy of success

The pathway to success for black youth is often fraught with challenges. However, attainable skills and education can open the doors to high-paying industries. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked 11 X internationally Best-Selling Author and certified Life/Relationship/Business Coach, with Dr. Michelle S. Thomas about the ‘Lights of Legacy’ internship program and upcoming ‘Lights of Legacy’ event at the Nascar Hall of Fame.
