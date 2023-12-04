Cheap Date Night Ideas to Keep the Spark in Your Relationship

As adults, it can be hard to find that needed quality time for dates. With the holidays coming up, it can be even harder to find cheap date night ideas that won’t break the bank.
Here are some cheap date night ideas that will help keep the spark in your relationship:
- Going for a walk in the park or around your local area can be a great and affordable date night idea.
- Try exploring your city’s free attractions, such as museums and historic sites.
- Rent a movie and have a cozy night in with your favorite snacks.
- If you’re feeling adventurous, you can look up local hikes and go on a mini-adventure together.
- Look up local farmers’ markets and try out different foods- this can be a fun and unique way to explore your city together.
Enjoy!
