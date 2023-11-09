Money Tip: Saving Money During Black Friday

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Friday, the shopping extravaganza that kicks off the holiday season, is notorious for jaw-dropping deals and discounts. As you gear up to conquer the sales, here are some savvy tips to ensure your wallet stays merry:

1. Plan Ahead: Create a list of items you genuinely need or have been eyeing. Stay focused on your wishlist to avoid impulse purchases that might dent your budget.

2. Set a Budget: Determine a spending limit before the Black Friday frenzy begins. This will help you prioritize purchases and prevent overspending in the heat of the moment.

3. Research Deals: Explore pre-Black Friday deals and advertisements. Compare prices across different retailers to ensure you’re getting the best value for your money.

4. Utilize Online Tools: Leverage price-tracking tools and apps that notify you of price drops. This way, you can stay informed about the best time to make your purchases.

5. Subscribe for Alerts: Sign up for newsletters and alerts from your favorite retailers. They often send exclusive discounts or early access to Black Friday deals to subscribers.

6. Timing is Key: Be strategic about the timing of your purchases. Some deals might be time-sensitive or limited to specific hours. Plan your shopping accordingly to maximize savings.

7. Consider Quality over Quantity: While the allure of massive discounts is tempting, prioritize quality over quantity. Invest in items that align with your needs and are built to last.

8. Loyalty Programs and Rewards: Check if your preferred stores offer loyalty programs or rewards. Accumulated points or discounts can significantly contribute to your overall savings.

9. Online Shopping Benefits: Opt for online shopping to avoid the crowds and take advantage of exclusive digital deals. Many retailers offer free shipping during the holiday season.

10. Patience Pays Off: If a specific item isn’t urgent, consider waiting until Cyber Monday or even the holiday season’s later weeks. Prices may drop further as retailers clear out inventory.