Tips for Maintaining your Mental Health During Winter

Winter is quickly approaching and the risk of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) comes with it. This is when colder weather is linked to more depressive emotions.
- Add vitamin D to your diet. – Winter brings less sunlight so you may want to add vitamin D supplements to your daily intake.
- Unplug! – Unplugging can help bring you back to reality and connect with the world around you.
- Talk to someone about your feelings. – Talking to someone you trust such as a friend, mentor, or therapist could help you release any sadness you may feel.
- Go for a walk. – Going for a walk and enjoying nature can help put your mind at ease.
- Use essential oils to relax. – Essential oils such as lavender and Sandalwood have been proven to help with anxiety and calm the mind.
- Seek additional help if needed. – There’s nothing wrong with needing a little extra help.
