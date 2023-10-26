Father of Shanquella Robinson Remains Hopeful One Year Later

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

October 29th will mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Shanquella Robinson. Although no one has been charged in Shanquella’s homicide, Robinson’s father, Bernard Robinson, says he knows that justice will be served.

On October 28, 2022 Shanquella Robinson traveled to the luxury Fundadores Beach Club in San José del Cabo, Mexico with six others. Less than 24 hours later, Robinson was dead. Her travel companions told the family that Shanquella died from alcohol poisoning. A viral video revealed that Shanquella was physically assaulted prior to her death. Mexican authorities stated that an autopsy disclosed that the 25-year-old suffered from severe neck and spine injuries. In November 2022, Mexican authorities issued arrest warrants for femicide and asked for the suspect to be extradited. Some legal experts say it’s not common for the U.S. to extradite its citizens.

According to Bernard, Shanquella was friends with only one person in the group, Khalil Cooke. And when asked about Khalil’s friendship with his daughter, Bernard replied, “to be her best friend, you know truly, he wasn’t no friend.” Robinson says it feels like the group of 6, also called the Cabo 6, has been allowed to commit a crime, return to the U.S., and to not be held accountable.

In April of this year, the F.B.I. stated that they would not pursue federal charges at the time due to lack of evidence. Bernard says that he was angered and still gets upset at times, but he believes that there will be justice. “God’s gonna still bring justice, and that’s how I’m gonna stand,” he says.

Bernard says that he’s had to stand on his faith in God and take each day by day over the past year. He also has a letter written by a family friend and church member to share with the Cabo 6.

She’s been called America’s daughter however Shanquella’s story has touched the lives of people around the world.