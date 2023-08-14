Tips For Saving During Back-to-School Season

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As summer draws to a close, the familiar buzz of back-to-school preparations begins. From new clothes and supplies to tech gadgets and textbooks, the expenses can quickly add up.

Here are some smart strategies to help you save money during this busy time:

1. Start with a Budget Before you even set foot in a store or start browsing online, create a budget. Determine how much you’re willing to spend on each category, such as clothing, supplies, and electronics.

2. Take Inventory Before buying anything new, go through your existing supplies and clothes. You might be surprised to find unused notebooks, pens, and other items from the previous school year.

3. Make a List Create a detailed list of the items you need. This will prevent you from making impulse purchases and keep you focused on buying only what’s necessary.

4. Look for Sales and Deals Back-to-school sales are abundant during this time of year. Many retailers offer discounts on supplies, clothing, and electronics.

5. Compare Prices Online Before making a purchase, do some online research to compare prices from different retailers. Online shopping allows you to quickly find the best deals without driving from store to store.

6. Use Coupons and Promo Codes Utilize coupons, promo codes, and cashback offers to save even more money. There are various websites and browser extensions that can help you find these discounts effortlessly.

7. Buy in Bulk For items that you know you’ll use throughout the school year, consider buying in bulk. This can be especially cost-effective for things like notebooks, pens, and other supplies.

8. Opt for Generic Brands When it comes to school supplies and some clothing items, generic or store brands can be just as good as name brands but at a fraction of the cost.

Don’t let the school year break the bank.