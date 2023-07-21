Business Showers: A Novel Approach to help Entrepreneurs

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs is securing finances to either launch or sustain a business. Studies suggest 10% of “startups fail within the first year.” Given these challenges and statistics, how do fledgling entrepreneurs achieve their dreams of business ownership? One way is through a novel approach touted by Donja Williams, Founder and Director of Freedom in Me Business Showers. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Donja Williams about this novel approach analogous to baby and bridal showers.