UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Published on April 30, 2024

Notre Dame v North Carolina

Source: Peyton Williams / Getty

On Sunday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill men’s basketball team initiated its roster development for the 2024-25 season.

Cade Tyson, a 6-foot-7-inch forward hailing from Matthews, made public via Instagram his decision to transfer to UNC for his remaining two years of collegiate eligibility. Per Queen City News, Tyson previously showcased his talents for the Belmont University Bruins men’s basketball team over the past two seasons. During this tenure, he commenced in 59 out of 61 games, boasting an average of 15 points per game alongside 5.3 rebounds per game.

Notably, in the last season alone, Tyson elevated his performance, averaging 16.2 points per game and 5.9 rebounds.

Tyson’s standout skill lies in his remarkable accuracy from beyond the three-point line. In the previous season, he demonstrated a sharp shooting ability, recording a 46.5% success rate from three-point range on 5.5 attempts per game.

Read the full story here

UNC

