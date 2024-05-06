Listen Live
Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America's Favorite Teachers! Help Her Win!

Published on May 6, 2024

Clarice Surles

Source: Laurence Surles / Laurence Surles

Clarice Surles, a Kindergarten Teacher at Berryhill School in Charlotte, NC, has made it to the quarter finals of America’s Favorite Teacher! She is now the only teacher representing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the city of Charlotte and the State of North Carolina. Clarice has been teaching for 23 years and says it brings her great joy to see the smiles on student’s faces as they learn, develop, and grow each day. She strives to make her classroom a community in which students become members of a team that encourage, help, and motivate each other to do their best.

Great news!  She has advanced to the Quarter Finals and is seeking to advance beyond the Semi-Finals.  You can help by voting daily and sharing on Facebook. Voting resumes on May 6 at 5PM EST until Thursday, May 16 at 10PM EST.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, it would be great to honor Clarice Surles with your daily vote to advance beyond the Semi-finals. You have the opportunity to vote once a day. You can vote through the following links and the QR code.  Please VOTE each day at the same time (24 hours) and share on Facebook with as many people as you can.

qr code

Source: n/a / Laurence Surles

