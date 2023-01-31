Zillow Ranks Charlotte #1 for Hottest Housing Market in 2023

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Homeowners in Charlotte have cause to celebrate! Recent reports from Zillow show that the Charlotte housing market is expected to be the top-performing market in the U.S. in 2023.

Analyzing data from the 50 biggest metropolitan areas in America, the report took into account:

the projected acceleration in home value appreciation

the standardized listing days per home

the two-year change in total non-farm employment per two-year residential building permit total

the projected change in owner households from 2022 to 2023.

Zillow notes in their press release:

“Pushing Charlotte to the top of the list is its forecasted annual home price growth, and Cleveland’s second-place rank can be attributed to its high market velocity and job growth. While Pittsburgh is the only market in the top five with forecasted household declines, it makes up for the drop in owner-occupied homes with the fourth-highest ratio of jobs added per new home permitted.”

Read the full story here.