Pastor Keion Henderson Addresses Backlash For Telling Women to Hush During Worship

Published on May 7, 2024

A viral clip has made its way around the social media of Pastor Keion Henderson of Lighthouse Church audibly silencing a woman, who is seemingly overcome by emotion, during praise and worship.

The video sparked much debate, with some siding with Henderson and others saying there was no reason to embarrass a person who has been moved by the spirit.

Henderson, accompanied by his wife, Shaunie O’Neal, made an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show to address the moment, explaining that this isn’t the first time he’s had to address this issue.

“As a pastor, I know the difference between disturbance and worship,” Hendrson told Hall. “What people have to understand is that every time you hear a noise in church, it isn’t worship..there has to be order.”

He stood by his actions, saying that, in the moment, it was important that people heard God and that he’d do the same thing if the situation called for it.

