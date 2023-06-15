Money Tip: Managing Credit Cards The Right Way

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Credit cards can be tricky.

They also can be useful if you use them responsibly and strategically. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

Pay Your Balance in Full: Aim to pay off your credit card balance in full each month to avoid accruing interest charges. This helps you maintain control of your finances and prevents unnecessary debt. Track Your Spending: Keep a record of your credit card transactions and regularly review your statements to ensure accuracy and monitor your spending habits. This awareness will help you stay within your budget and identify areas where you can cut back if necessary. Set a Credit Limit: Establish a credit limit that aligns with your financial goals and capacity to repay. It’s generally recommended to keep your credit utilization ratio (the percentage of your credit limit you’re using) below 30% to maintain a good credit score. Choose Wisely: Compare credit card options and choose the one that best suits your needs. Consider factors such as interest rates, rewards programs, annual fees, and additional perks. Pick a card that aligns with your financial goals and spending habits. Build Credit Responsibly: Properly managing your credit cards can help build a positive credit history. Make regular, on-time payments, and avoid maxing out your cards. This responsible credit usage will strengthen your credit score over time and open up better financial opportunities. Utilize Rewards Programs: If you have a rewards credit card, take advantage of the benefits offered. Earn points, cashback, or airline miles by using your card for everyday expenses, but ensure that you don’t overspend or carry a balance that offsets the rewards earned. Avoid Cash Advances: Cash advances on credit cards often come with high-interest rates and additional fees. It’s best to avoid using your credit card for cash advances unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Remember, responsible credit card usage is key to maintaining a healthy financial life. It’s important to use credit cards as a tool to enhance your financial well-being rather than relying on them as a source of additional income.