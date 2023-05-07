Health

Mental Health Awareness Tip: Prioritize Self-Care and Set Boundaries

Published on May 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Portrait of pensive african businesswoman looking out of window in modern office

Source: Nimito / Getty

During Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, it’s crucial to prioritize self-care and establish healthy boundaries in our lives. Here are some tips to help you prioritize self-care and set boundaries:

  1. Identify Your Needs: Take the time to identify what activities, practices, or relationships contribute positively to your well-being. This could include engaging in hobbies, spending time with loved ones, practicing mindfulness, or getting regular exercise.

  2. Make Time for Self-Care: Schedule regular self-care activities into your daily or weekly routine. Treat them as non-negotiable appointments with yourself.
  3. Practice Saying No: Learn to say no to activities, responsibilities, or commitments that overwhelm you or drain your energy.
  4. Limit Screen Time: Set boundaries around your screen time, especially when it comes to social media and news consumption. Constant exposure to screens can contribute to stress and anxiety.
  5. Surround Yourself with Supportive People: Build a support network of individuals who uplift and encourage you. Surround yourself with people who understand the importance of mental health and respect your boundaries.
  6. Practice Mindfulness and Stress Reduction Techniques: Incorporate mindfulness and stress reduction techniques into your daily routine. This can include deep breathing exercises, meditation, journaling, or practicing gratitude.

RELATED TAGS

mental health Mental Health Awareness Month

More from Praise 100.9
Close