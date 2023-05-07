Mental Health Awareness Tip: Prioritize Self-Care and Set Boundaries

During Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, it’s crucial to prioritize self-care and establish healthy boundaries in our lives. Here are some tips to help you prioritize self-care and set boundaries:
- Identify Your Needs: Take the time to identify what activities, practices, or relationships contribute positively to your well-being. This could include engaging in hobbies, spending time with loved ones, practicing mindfulness, or getting regular exercise.
- Make Time for Self-Care: Schedule regular self-care activities into your daily or weekly routine. Treat them as non-negotiable appointments with yourself.
- Practice Saying No: Learn to say no to activities, responsibilities, or commitments that overwhelm you or drain your energy.
- Limit Screen Time: Set boundaries around your screen time, especially when it comes to social media and news consumption. Constant exposure to screens can contribute to stress and anxiety.
- Surround Yourself with Supportive People: Build a support network of individuals who uplift and encourage you. Surround yourself with people who understand the importance of mental health and respect your boundaries.
- Practice Mindfulness and Stress Reduction Techniques: Incorporate mindfulness and stress reduction techniques into your daily routine. This can include deep breathing exercises, meditation, journaling, or practicing gratitude.
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: “I Am So Excited & Blessed”
-
Salute To Seniors Digital Yearbook: Submit your photo to win a laptop!
-
Praise Charlotte & Melanie Pratt Nominated For 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone