FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Narcan

Narcan, the nasal spray that reverses overdose, can now be sold over-the-counter as approved by the FDA. This decision was made in the midst of a surge in drug overdoses across the country, particularly in North Carolina where overdose deaths rose by 22% in 2021.

Tragically, fatal overdoses have become a common sight in both public and private settings. Despite the availability of Narcan, many overdoses still end in tragedy.

The overdose crisis in North Carolina is especially severe, with the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reporting a 22% increase in overdose deaths in 2021 alone, totaling 4041 deaths. This marks a 72% increase since 2019, and a staggering 28,000 North Carolinians have died from overdose between 2000-20.

Following the FDA’s approval, Narcan will be available for purchase in a variety of stores, including grocery stores, gas stations, and drugstores such as Moose Pharmacy, which has locations in Salisbury, Concord, Kannapolis, Locust, Mount Holly, and Monroe.

