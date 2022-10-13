8 Ways To Get Involved In Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you couldn’t tell by all the pink ribbons placed around local businesses, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women. Approximately 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop the disease within her lifetime.

The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if detected in its early stages. Because of this, we must do everything we can to spread awareness and education about the disease.

While not every woman may experience the disease either through herself or someone she loves, there are still ways to get involved in the cause.

Here are 8 ways to get involved during Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

Wear your prettiest pink! Wearing a pink ribbon or clothing is the easiest way to show your support for those fighting the disease! Volunteer. Each year, numerous local and national organizations host events to spread breast cancer awareness. Visit the American Cancer Society website to find opportunities. Share the facts. Education is essential in making sure that more cases are detected early. Use your voice, or even your social media, to share facts about breast cancer. Teach yourself and others about screening. Lead by example. Many women never get screenings until something is wrong. During October, many clinics offer free screenings. There are also ways that you can check breasts for abnormalities yourself. Lend a hand to a cancer patient. They’re already going through a lot. Finding time to deliver them goods such as food, snacks, and other necessities can make their day. Also, they probably don’t have the same energy to do household chores and run errands as they used to. So this is a great place to pick up some of the load. Donate to research initiatives. Let’s be honest. Research takes money. Even the smallest donation is a step in the right direction. Participate in a walk or run event. Get out and get active! Large organizations such as Relay For Life and Susan G. Komen For The Cure host annual walking events. Create your own events and fundraisers. The beauty in raising awareness is you don’t have to wait for someone else to do it!

Let’s join the fight!

Written by TeAsia Royster