Two Confirmed Cases of West Nile Virus in Meck Co.

Mecklenburg County Public Health officials have reported two human cases of West Nile Virus. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services states that there are four confirmed human cases in the state.

According to health officials, the increase is concerning because the state generally averages two cases of West Nile Virus by the end of August each year.

While enjoying the weather, residents are urged to use caution. Use insect repellant when you’re outside, advises Dr. Raynard Washington, Director of Mecklenburg County Public Health. Enjoy the weather, but exercise caution. Keep an eye out for any standing water near your property and empty it.

For more information about Mecklenburg County Public Health’s Mosquito Control Program click here.

Read the full story here.

