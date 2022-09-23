Two Confirmed Cases of West Nile Virus in Meck Co.

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Mecklenburg County Public Health officials have reported two human cases of West Nile Virus. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services states that there are four confirmed human cases in the state.

According to health officials, the increase is concerning because the state generally averages two cases of West Nile Virus by the end of August each year.

While enjoying the weather, residents are urged to use caution. Use insect repellant when you’re outside, advises Dr. Raynard Washington, Director of Mecklenburg County Public Health. Enjoy the weather, but exercise caution. Keep an eye out for any standing water near your property and empty it.

For more information about Mecklenburg County Public Health’s Mosquito Control Program click here.

