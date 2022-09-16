Mental Health Summit to Address Disparities, and Help Families Heal

CLOSE
With nearly 50 million Americans experiencing a mental illness, the urgency to address health disparities and inequity is critical. North Carolina is ranked 44 in how states across the country respond to mental illness. Even more sobering,”communities of color where mental health often comes with a stigma,” families are silently suffering grief and loss – resulting in the inability to heal. “COMMUNITY VOICES” Ron Holland talked with North Carolina State Rep. Carla Cunningham about the 2022 Mental Health Summit sponsored by Living Waters, Inc.; in conjunction with Healthy Blue, Novant Health, Mecklenburg County Public Health; among other local groups and organizations.