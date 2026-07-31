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Resignation Comes After Alleged Interaction With 15 Year Old

Monroe Councilman Gary Anderson Resigns

WBT Learned That He Resigned Effective 5pm Friday

Published on July 31, 2026
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WBT’s Brett Jensen learned on Friday that Embattled Monroe City Councilman Gary Anderson has turned in his resignation.

It went into effect at 5 p.m., Friday.

Anderson’s resignation comes amidst an internal investigation by the city of Monroe as to whether he committed any ethical violations concerning a situation with a 15-year-ld boy on May 23, in Charlotte.

CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit handled the investigation into Anderson, but later found there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue criminal charges.

Even so, Monroe Mayor Robert Burns and councilman David Dotson asked for an independent review into Anderson and that investigation is currently ongoing by the city of Monroe. However, it’s expected to conclude sooner rather than later.

Anderson recently lost his reelection bid in a Republican primary in March. He finished fourth out of six candidates. Anderson, who has labeled the investigation as nothing more than politically motivated, was in the last few months of his term.

It now ends much sooner, with the resignation on July 31.

Monroe Councilman Gary Anderson Resigns was originally published on wbt.com

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