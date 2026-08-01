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Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Rickey Smiley spoke out about the racial abuse that he witnessed directed at his son during the World Cup from some fans rooting for Argentina. 

Published on August 1, 2026
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Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The 2026 World Cup ended two weeks ago, but it still carries some harsh feelings for veteran radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley, particularly due to the controversial behavior of fans supporting Argentina.


On the episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that aired after Spain emerged victorious over Argentina 1-0 in the final, Smiley shared how he witnessed fans of Argentina subject his son Malik as he was working during the tournament. He confessed that it left him very troubled.

“I saw some racism in real time,” Smiley said to his co-host Da Brat in studio. “I literally drove off crying. I had tears in my eyes.” He detailed how Argentina supporters interacted with Malik and “talked to him like he was less than a human being” as they left the stadium after a game in the tournament.

In spite of that, Smiley said that Malik “was trying to be accommodating to them where he works.” Things got so heated that as Smiley saw one fan repeately size Malik up as if to physically attack him, he stepped in. “I said, ‘I’m his dad. I’m his dad,'” he said. “And then all of a sudden your ass can’t speak English now.”

Smiley said the experience left him distraught, noting how Malik has worked hard to make this a career. “You can treat me like trash,” he said. “But to see somebody treat your son like that… man, that thing made me cry. I cried all the way to the airport.”

The veteran comedian said that the incident led him to research the history of anti-Blackness. “I didn’t know that the racism existed in the country of Argentina. Had no idea,” Smiley said. “It’s crazy. It’s real deep.”

Smiley’s account adds to the burden of evidence against fans of Argentina, who have undergone immense scrutiny
for other incidents of racial abuse toward fans. The popular streamer iShowSpeed detailed an encounter with an
Argentina supporter that escalated quickly, causing FIFA to respond with an investigation.

Check out the segment above.

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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