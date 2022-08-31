Free At-Home Covid-19 Tests Are Ending: Here’s How to Order Them

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Due to a lack of funding from Congress, the government will cease giving free Covid-19 at-home testing on Friday, a senior Biden administration official announced on Sunday.

According to the source, a stockpile of the tests is running low, and officials want to have enough on hand in case of a fall surge.

Mecklenburg County is still in the “red” or high level for COVID-19 community risk, according to the CDC.

Free at-home Covid-19 tests are still being shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

Those who have difficulty accessing the website online or need help placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance.

Free at-home tests are currently available at covidtests.gov. No insurance is required.

