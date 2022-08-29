Preventing Disease Spreading at Mecklenburg County Schools

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Currently, there are more than 17,000 cases of monkeypox in the United States, with 288 cases in North Carolina. However, concerns over the monkeypox outbreak could be easing.

According to CDC data, the number of illnesses has decreased by 25% over the past two weeks.

Health experts do not believe monkeypox will spread quickly in K–12 schools, given that there is only one pediatric case locally and less than a dozen nationwide.

“The activity and behaviors happening in this space we should be able to work to contain things more quickly if we have a child that has been exposed or infected,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, public health director, Mecklenburg County.

Although monkeypox vaccines have not been approved for children, the health department wants to ensure that schoolchildren are as safe against other viruses and diseases as possible.

The school district hosted a back-to-school immunization event where pupils could receive free immunizations if necessary.

More than 100 appointments were made Sunday afternoon, according to the health department.

