CMS Officials Discuss Monkeypox Plans Ahead of First Day

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District leaders lay out their monkeypox plans for the 2022-2023 school year.

The discussion comes just one day after Mecklenburg County health officials announced that a child tested positive for the virus.

At the news conference on Friday morning, Treva Johnson, a coordinated school health consultant for CMS, said that district officials and Mecklenburg County Public Health are in constant communication regarding monkeypox.

“We don’t want to cause any type of alarm and that we want them to know we are in constant contact with the Mecklenburg County Health Public Health Department and that we are formalizing a plan of action, and we will have details ready for the opening of school on Monday,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, health authorities advised CMS to create an exposure and response plan.

According to Johnson, the county health department also issued instructions to the district, noting that many elements of CMS’ COVID-19 response plan applied to monkeypox.