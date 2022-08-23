115 Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In Mecklenburg County

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Since the first case was reported at the end of June, Mecklenburg County has seen 115 monkeypox cases.

According to the health department, North Carolina has had 250 positive cases.

Of the cases in Mecklenburg County, 80 percent have been African-American males, according to Joy Smith, director of communicable diseases.

Six people have been hospitalized in Mecklenburg County. So far, Monkeypox hasn’t been linked to any fatalities in Mecklenburg County.

“We do know that there are some pain control issues and that’s what I’m clear on right now,” said County Health Director Raynard Washington. “We are gathering information about the other areas, but we do know that a certain percentage of our cases are immuno-compromised.

