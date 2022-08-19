Charlotte Area Fund partners with the Dept. of Health

CLOSE
The Charlotte Area Fund is doing enormously important work providing an opportunity for people to gain invaluable skills to earn a good living. In addition to efforts to bolster training in the trade’s field, the Charlotte Area Fund also focuses on health and wellness in the community. The Charlotte Area Fund has recently partnered with the national ‘We Can Do This Campaign’ with the Department of Health and Human Services. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into all of these efforts with Nick Wharton, CEO of the Charlotte Area Fund.